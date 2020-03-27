We’re Still Here!

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, WRTC remains on the year 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing a diverse range of programming for our listeners.



Unlike the overflow of hysteria being ginned up about COVID-19 across social media and from many news outlets, the staff and management at WRTC are focused on broadcasting responsible programming and providing useful information to our audience.

Some things to consider during this challenging time:

Practice good hygiene

• Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow.

• Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.



Keep in Mind

• Listen and follow the directions of your state and local governments.

• If you or your children feel sick, stay home, contact your healthcare provider and follow their directions. Above all, avoid contact with people.

• If you’re older or have any underlying health conditions, stay home and avoid contact with people.

• If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.

• Work and/or study at home if possible.

• Avoid social gatherings.

• Avoid discretionary travel as much as possible such as trips to stores or social visits.

• Do not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Some Useful Resources

The Centers For Disease Control

FEMA

The American Red Cross in Connecticut

Crisis resources in Connecticut

We invite comments at 860-297-2450 and be sure to check out our updated schedule. If you’re out of range of our terrestrial signal, you can listen

online and be sure to visit our archive for programs from the past two weeks.