James Taylor, Women’s Suffrage Anniversary Spotlighted Tuesday

Five-time Grammy Award winner James Taylor will be featured along with music celebrating women’s history month on the March 10 edition of Jocko Jim’s Gig & Get Together.

The program airs 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Click here to listen live.

Jocko Jim will also mark the 100th anniversary women’s suffrage with the passing of the 19th amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

In addition to playing some classic oldies, Jim also plans on springing some mystery artists on listeners as well as opening up the phone lines for some challenging quizzes.