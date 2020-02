The Feb. 25 edition of Jocko Jim’s Gig & Get Together will spotlight The Temptations as host Jocko Jim’s special coincides with Black History month wrapping up this week.

The show airs 10:30 PM-2 AM. Click here to listen live.

Referencing Dr. Martin Luther King’s famed quote: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” Jocko Jim will be focusing on a theme of “Come Together” for this program.