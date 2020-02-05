Jay Rowe In Studio Monday

Keyboardist/producer Jay Rowe will be an in-studio guest on the Feb. 10 edition of Day Break Jazz with host Kevin McCabe where he will discuss the up-coming “Smooth Jazz for Scholars” benefit concert he annually produces.

The program airs 6-9 A.M. Click here to listen live.

The veteran musician, who earned a degree from the New England Conservatory of Music, regularly works with Marion Meadows, Chieli Minucci & Special EFX, Ken Navarro, Eric Darius, The Sax Pack and others. He’s been a featured performer at The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, Berks Jazz Fest, Rehoboth Beach Jazz Fest and many others.

Rowe produces the yearly spring concerts in Milford, Conn., to benefit the music departments at the town’s public schools.

The 18th edition runs May 1-2 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the Parsons Complex, 70 West River Street in Milford with doors at 7 p.m. and shows starting at 8 p.m. each evening.

The line-up for May 1 is guitarist Peter White, singer Lindsey Webster, saxophonist/flutist Nelson Rangell and Rowe, while May 2 features: saxophonist Steve Cole, guitarist Paul Jackson Jr., saxophonist Jeff Kashiwa and Four80East.