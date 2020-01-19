The Weight Band Jan. 25

The Weight Band will be featured on the Jan. 25 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The show airs 3:30-5:30 PM EST. Click here to listen live.

In addition to tracks from their studio album, World Gone Mad, there will be interviews with guitarist Jim Weider and keyboardist Matt Zeiner as well as a selection of tracks from The Band.

The group appears at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Feb. 14. There will be tickets given away for the show.

Tracing its roots to some impromptu performances by former members of The Band — Weider and drummer Randy Ciarlante — joined by guitarist Jimmy Vivino and bassist Byron Isaacs along with Band founder Garth Hudson, The Weight Band was formed in 2013 with the goal of carrying on the tradition of the legendary group.

From its humble beginnings playing in Levon Helm’s barn, the group began to take its show on the road, playing dates across the country. Through some personnel changes over time — in addition to Weider and Zeiner — the group includes Brian Mitchell (keyboards/vocals), bassist Albert Rogers and drummer Michael Bram.

Weider spent 15 years in The Band, which called it quits in 2000 following the passing of bassist Rick Danko.

While The Weight Band’s concerts typically feature an in-depth selection of The Band’s catalog, the group’s debut studio album which came out in 2018 — minus a pair of interesting covers — is all original material, albeit in the style of The Band.

Also included in the program will be an interview with Barry Sless, who plays guitar and pedal steel in the with David Nelson Band. Sless discusses the Robert Hunter track “Movin’ Right Along,” which was recorded by the Nelson Band and is slated to be released on Jan. 22.