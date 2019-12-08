Norman Brown On Air Dec. 13

Guitarist Norman Brown will be interviewed on the Dec. 13 edition of Java Jazz.

The program airs 6-9 a.m. Click here to listen live.

Brown appears at the with Lyman Center For The Performing Arts in New Haven on Dec. 14 where he will be doing a fittingly seasonally themed performance — Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas — along with vocalist Bobby Caldwell and saxophonist Marion Meadows.

Brown, who won a Grammy Award for Just Chillin’ in 2003, released his 11th album, The Highest Act of Love (Shanachie), earlier this year.