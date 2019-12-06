Al Anderson Featured Dec. 7

A career retrospective and interview with “Big” Al Anderson will be featured on the Dec. 7 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The Windsor native and former member of the renowned Wildweeds and NRBQ, plays Infinity Hall in Norfolk (Dec. 27) and Hartford (Dec. 28) with The Floor Models in what has become an annual tradition as the Nashville-based Anderson returns to his roots. Anderson’s ex-mates NRBQ play Infinity Norfolk on Dec. 31.

A founding member of The Wildweeds — who formed in 1966 and released a handful of singles, scoring a regional hit with the Anderson-penned “No Good To Cry” — Anderson joined NRBQ in 1971 and would remain with the band until 1993 in what was the most creative and successful period for “The Q”.

In his post-NRBQ days, Anderson moved to Nashville and blossomed as a songwriter, leaning heavily on country styles and supplying material for hundreds of artists.

While Anderson does annual Connecticut gigs with The Floor Models — featuring guitarist Jim Chapdelanie, drummer Lorne Entress and bassist Paul Kochanski — he also plays with Nashville-based The World Famous Headliners..