Waybill Talks Tubes Saturday

An interview with vocalist Fee Waybill and the music of The Tubes will be featured on the Nov. 30 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The Tubes return to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 13 where they will be performing their 1981 chart-friendly release The Completion Backwards Principle in its entirety as well as a variety of tracks from throughout their career.

In addition to Waybill, three other original members of the band remain in the line-up, including guitarist Roger Steen, bassist Rick Anderson and drummer Prairie Prince.