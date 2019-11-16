Nathan Carter Spotlight Monday

An interview with Nathan Carter will be featured on the Nov. 18 edition of Bantam Backroads as hosts Alex and Maura spotlight music from across his career, including tracks from his just-released Irish Heartland (Sharpe Music).

The program airs 9-10:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Carter plays The Bushnell on Nov. 21 with Chloë Agnew supporting.

According to Carter, the 18-track Irish Heartland – his 10th studio release – is his first true folk project and includes guest appearances by The High Kings, Finbar Furey & Cherish the Ladies and the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra.

While there’s no mistaking the influences of North American Country music on him, pigeonholing Carter’s unique style of music can be challenging, especially to U.S. audiences. Thus the genre Country and Irish – think of Irish musical styles colliding with Nashville – is the category where Carter has become one of the brightest stars, including five No. 1 releases on the Irish Album Charts.

A multi-instrumentalist — he is adept on accordion, guitar and piano – Carter won the All Ireland Title for Traditional Singing at the age of 10.

On his current tour, Carter fronts a six-piece band, including lead guitarist John Pettifer; the rhythm section of Gareth Lowry (drums) and Carl Harvey (bass); John Byrne on keyboards, saxophone, flute and whistles; Ciaran O’Malley on guitar and banjo and Niall Murphy on flute, mandolin and guitar.