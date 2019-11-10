Fundraiser Update

The annual WRTC fundraising marathon concluded Nov. 9.

Those who pledged should expect to receive a form in the mail with instructions on how and where to send their donation.

“Thank You” premiums are slated to be sent in December.

The staff and management of WRTC is grateful for the generosity of our dedicated listeners who have supported us year after year.

The bulk of our financial assistance has traditionally come from our listeners and, more than ever, we rely on their backing to keep us on the air doing what we do best.

As the non-commercial radio station of Trinity College, we offer a diverse schedule of nearly 70 programs. Aside from engineering services provided by the college, we’re an all-volunteer organization

We use listener donations to continually improve our ability to bring quality, community-based radio, 24-hours-a-day, 365 days a year to our listeners.

Donations, tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, are always accepted, either by check — made out to “Trustees of Trinity College” — and mailed to WRTC Marathon, 300 Summit St., Hartford, CT 06106, or by credit card via the secure Trinity College website by clicking this link ==> Donate to WRTC where card information can be entered in the form. Select “Other” and then indicate “WRTC” for donation. Donors also have an option to use PayPal® via this site.

For more information, or to make a pledge, contact the station at 860-297-2450.