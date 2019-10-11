John Powhida Featured Monday

Boston-based John Powhida and members of his band, John Powhida International Airport (JPX), will be guests on the Oct. 14 edition of The Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

JPX recently released their second full-length album, The Bad Pilot. They were winners of the 2011 “Rock ‘n’ Roll Rumble”, the annual Boston-area “battle of the bands” which is the longest-running competition of its kind in the country.

Powhida and his band will discuss how they made the record, the challenges of being in a band and raising children and writing songs about political figures.

Included in the program will be tracks from the new album, material from Powhida’s solo album, Cut Way Down — which was recorded in 2008, but wasn’t released until 2011 — and some of his various singles.