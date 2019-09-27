Robert Hunter Tribute

The second part of a two-part tribute to legendary lyricist Robert Hunter will be featured on the Oct. 5 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live or here to check out the archive of the first part. A playlist is here.

Hunter, who passed away at the age of 78 on Sept. 23, was best known as the wordsmith who collaborated with Jerry Garcia to provide the bulk of the Grateful Dead’s songbook over the band’s 30 years together.

As diverse as a band could be, so too was Hunter’s writing as it ran the gamut from trippy psychedelia to rock, country, folk and bluegrass to gospel and blues.

In addition to Hunter-penned music as performed by the Grateful Dead, there will be numerous other artists and Hunter-related projects – he released nearly a dozen solo albums – featured, including solo performances as well as tracks by Zero, The Dinosaurs, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Los Lobos, Little Feat, Elvis Costello and Jim Lauderdale.

Also included are interviews with author/historian Dennis McNally — who did press relations for the Grateful Dead for more than a decade and served as the Dead’s official biographer — and drummer Greg Anton, who wrote 33 songs with Hunter who worked closely with Anton’s band, Zero, for a number of years. eclectic