A special two-part feature on guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was featured on the Sept. 14 and Sept 21 editions of Greasy Tracks.

In addition to music from across Vaughan’s career, there were interviews with Vaughan biographers Alan Paul and Andy Aledort who collaborated on Texas Flood: The Inside Story Of Stevie Ray Vaughan (St. Martin’s Press).

Click Part 1 or Part 2 to listen to archives of the spotlight, while a playlist is here.