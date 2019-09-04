Chris Davis On Java Jazz Friday

Two-time Grammy nominated writer and producer Chris “Big Dog” Davis will be the summer spotlight artist on the Sept. 6 edition of Java Jazz.

The program airs 6-9 a.m. Click here to listen live. Davis is slated to be on at 8 a.m. to discuss his career and planned future projects.

Since 2008, the Waterbury native has been involved with 15 Billboard No. 1 smooth jazz records and has produced or played with the veritable who’s who of the genre, including: Gerald Albright, Nick Collionne, Maysa, Phil Perry, Will Downing, Pieces of a Dream, Najee, Norman Brown and George Clinton.