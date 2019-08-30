John Medeski Spotlighted

An interview with and veteran keyboardist John Medeski was featured on the Aug. 31 edition of Greasy Tracks.

Click here to listen to the archive. A playlist is here. For best results, don’t use Google Chrome.

Best known for his work with the innovative trio Medeski Martin & Wood, Medeski — much like his bandmates drummer Billy Martin and bassist Chris Wood – keeps busy with a number of side projects, including the New Orleans-groove-influenced-meets-psychedelia-tinged-rock-slathered-with-greasy-rhythm and blues sounds of John Medeski’s Mad Skillet which makes a northeast trek in September.

Tracing their roots to a late-night-into-the-morning jam during the 2015 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the line-up features guitarist guitarist Will Bernard, drummer Terrence Higgins and sousaphonist Kirk Joseph. Higgins and Joseph — who are part of the renowned Dirty Dozen Brass Band – are no strangers to Medeski who produced the group’s 1999 album, Buck Jump.

Mad Skillet plays Sept. 14 at the Wormtown Music Festival in Greenfield, Mass., followed by an appearance at The Warehouse at FTC in Fairfield on Sept. 15.

In addition to an interview with Medeski, there is music from across his career featured, including tracks with Medeski Martin & Wood as well as various side projects such as the recently released self-titled Mad Skillet debut and Omnisphere that MMW recorded in concert with Alarm Will Sound, a 20-piece chamber orchestra.