WRTC Marks Woodstock At 50

A pair of programs on WRTC will mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Woodstock festival which ran Aug. 15-19, 1969, in Bethel, NY.

The Aug. 17 edition of Greasy Tracks took a more scholarly approach as it combined music from the event along with interviews with author/historian Dennis McNally; Steve Armstrong, past president National Council for the Social Studies and an adjunct professor at Central Connecticut State University; Trinity alumna Allison Norrie, a social studies teacher at Fairfield Warde High School; and Bill Carbone, the executive director of the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation.

Click here to listen to the archive. A playlist is here. For best results, don’t use Google Chrome.

On Aug. 19, an extended edition of The Devo Rock Show will take listeners back to Woodstock with a six-hour special, airing 6 a.m.-noon-noon. Click here to listen live.

Devo plans on playing continuous music and stage announcements from the fest in an effort to provide listeners with an aural sample of what it was like to be at Max Yasgur’s farm on that long weekend.

Included in the program will be newly-released Woodstock performances from Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, The Jefferson Airplane, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, and many others culminating with Jimi Hendrix’s iconic performance that closed the event on the morning of Aug. 18, 1969.

Inspired by a series of Sound-Outs in Saugerties, NY — the first of these mini festivals in 1967 drew about 2,000 people to watch 20-plus acts over several days – Woodstock – which was also known as an Aquarian Music Festival or the Bethel Rock Festival turned into a far larger and historically speaking, epic undertaking which attracted more than 400,000 people and 32 acts.