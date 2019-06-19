John Waters Interview Friday

Vergel will feature an interview with the notorious creator of “celluloid atrocities” and self-described “elder of filth” John Waters on the June 21 edition of Duck, You Sucker!

The program airs 7:30-9 p.m.

Waters will be at the Wadsworth Atheneum on June 29, where he will perform his “This Filthy World” show. The appearance coincides with the recent publishing of his seventh book, Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder (Farrar, Straus and Giroux).

There will be ticket giveaways to the Wadsworth show, which corresponds with “Be Seen: Portrait Photography Since Stonewall,” which runs June 22-Sept. 15.

In the interview, Waters discusses early career, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and how the world has changed since he began making films in the 1960s.