Phil Perry Featured June 7

An interview with vocalist Phil Perry will be featured on the June 7 edition of Java Jazz which will have Perry as its spotlight artist.

The program airs 6-9 a.m. Click here to listen live.

Perry will be inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame on June 23 in a ceremony at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Perry is in fine company as fellow inductees include Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Ray Parker, Jr., Stephanie Mills, Bumps Blackwell, Keith Washington, Lloyd Price, Jimmy Roach and Band of Gypsys.

The R&B Hall of Fame inductions have become an annual affair since the inaugural event back in 2013. Oddly enough, there is no “brick and mortar” Hall of Fame building as of yet.

A native of East St. Louis, Perry got his start as a member of the Montclairs who were known better for their heartache ballads than any chart success they got. Perry was with the group from 1971 until they broke up in 1975 at which time he headed to Los Angeles with Montclairs’ guitarist & co-lead singer, Kevin Sanlin, where they released a pair of albums.

His ability to multitask with skills running the gamut from songwriter and producer to studio singer kept Perry busy as he appeared on projects with the likes of Quincy Jones, CeCe Winans, David Benoit, Lee Ritenour, Anita Baker, June Pointer, George Duke, Melba Moore and Bobby Womack to list but a few.

In 1991, Perry finally went solo, inking a deal with Capitol Records and releasing The Heart of the Man which included a cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Call Me” which gave Perry his first No. 1 hit.