Eddie Angel Interviewed

Boris and Devo got a chance to talk to guitarist Eddie Angel of Los Straitjackets during the band’s recent visit to Infinity Hall in Hartford where they supported Nick Lowe.

The duo’s interview will air in two parts, starting April 22 on The Devo Rock Show followed by the second part on The Boris Rock Show on April 24. Each program airs 9 a.m.-noon.

Angel discusses Los Straitjackets’ new EP with Lowe, Love Starvation (Yep Roc) which is slated for release on May 17. Selections from the album will be featured on the program.

In addition, Angel talks about how Los Straitjackets formed and the story behind how they started wearing Mexican wrestling masks while performing their unique brand of surf and rockabilly instrumental music.

Also included in the programs is music from the new EP Channel Surfing (Yep Roc) by Los Straitjackets which features instrumental versions of TV theme songs including Game Of Thrones! The EP is due for release in June.