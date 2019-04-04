WRTC To Air Green Fest

WRTC will air the second-annual Green Fest which will be held on the quad at Trinity on April 14. It is slated to run 2-6:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.

The event will feature education on recycling and composting, sustainability trivia and other “green” features as well as performances by Pakololo Patrol, Fleet, Hartford Hot Several and Jake McKelvie & The Countertops.

Speakers include Hartford City Councilwoman Wildaliz Bermudez and Trinity alum Rose Rodriguez who serves as the sustainability coordinator at the college.