William Tyler appears on the March 31 edition of Notes From The Underground with a set of music recorded exclusively for WRTC when Tyler appeared at Space Ballroom in Hamden on Feb. 22.

The program airs 6:30-7 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Tyler’s fourth solo album, Goes West (Merge Records) came out on Jan. 25. His previous album, Modern Country, was hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “best country albums of 2016.”

He formerly played with Lambchop, Silver Jews and Superdrag.