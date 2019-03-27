OTIS featured April 1

The April 1 edition of The Devo Rock Show will feature an interview with OTIS as well as music from their album, Eyes Of The Sun (Cleopatra Records).

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live..

The Sulphur Well, KY-based band brings their hybrid of southern rock, blues and roots music to The Main Pub in Manchester on March 29.

OTIS features Boone Frogget on guitar and lead vocals, guitarist Steve Jewell and the rhythm section of bassist John Seeley and drummer Andrew Gilpin.

The band credits Greg Martin of the Kentucky Headhunters as one of their primary influences. Jewell began playing guitar at the age of five and was drawn to the roots music of a number of Kentucky artists.

It seemed fitting that their 2014 debut release, Tough Times. A Tribute to John Brim, would be a nod to a Kentucky-born bluesman who later gained a following in Chicago.

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons was an early fan of OTIS and said the Brim tribute album was “stunning with all around enjoyable listening.” The release included a slew of Brim-penned tracks, including “Ice Cream Man” which gained its best exposure when Van Halen included it on their self-titled debut album in 1978.

On their latest effort, their respect for the The Allman Brothers, Wet Willie and Muddy Waters is clearly evident.