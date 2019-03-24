Hip-Hop Fest Returns

The 14th-annual Trinity College International Hip-Hop Festival runs runs March 28-31 and is free and open to the public.

WRTC will be broadcasting from the event in the Washington Room of Trinity’s Mather Hall on March 30, tentatively 10 p.m.-2 a.m., when the Main Concert takes place with soul/hip hop duo OSHUN headlining.

Click here to listen live.

There will also be performances by The ReMINDers and Ma-Ma2 with DJ Man-O-Wax (Detroit/Chicago); Keur Gui and the Waliyanne Band (Senegal); The Council (Jamaica); Hustlajay Maumau (Kenya); Phat A$tronaut (New Haven); Protegee (Hartford) and DJ Boo (Philippines/NYC); and Akua Naru (Ghana/Connecticut).