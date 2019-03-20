Karl Denson Talks New Album

An interview with veteran sax man Karl Denson will be featured on the March 23 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. EDT Click here to listen live.

Denson discusses the latest release, Gnomes and Badgers (Seven Spheres), by his primary band, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (KDTU) as well as providing updates on the Greyboy Allstars who mark their 25th anniversary this year.

There has been little or no downtime for Denson, who in addition between regularly writing music, working with KDTU, the Karl Denson Trio and occasional Greyboy Allstars dates and studio work, he has also been the touring saxophonist for the Rolling Stones since 2014.

Numerous tracks from Gnomes and Badgers will be played during the program as well as some selections from the Greyboy Allstars who, according to Denson, have completed their first album which is due to possibly be out later this year, marking their first release since Inland Emperor in 2013.

Gnomes and Badgers, the sixth release by KDTU, continues in the spirit of Denson’s long-established funk/blues/jazz roots, but has a heavier guitar sound this time around. It also has a handful of “friends” who were involved in the sessions including keyboardist Chuck Leavell; guitarists Lukas Nelson and Anders Osborne; and longtime collaborator Ivan Neville.