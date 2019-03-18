Leanardo Watson Interviewed

Leanardo Watson, the acting principal at Thirman Milner School in Hartford, will be a guest on the March 23 edition of The Community Talk Show.

The program airs noon-1:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Watson will discuss how the pre-kindergarten-eighth grade school – dogged by years of under performance by students despite significant investment in it – has become part of the Hartford Community School network.

At a community school, a lead agency partners with the school to provide and coordinate programs and services to support the academic success of students. Milner, which was tabbed to close at the end of the 2019 school year, has partnered with Catholic Charities.

Watson took over for Karen Lott who left Milner a year ago after a school turnaround plan conducted by the state — which included an investment of $4.4 million over a five-year period via the Commissioner’s Network – failed to see any improvement in students’ performance on state standardized tests as Milner consistently finished in the lower tier.

Watson will also discuss how new programs have made a positive impact at the school.