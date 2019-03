As part of marking Women In History Month, the March 9 edition of The Community Talk Show will include an interview with Sherma Rismay who does a wide range of volunteer work in the metro-Hartford area.

The program airs noon-1:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Rismay, who has written a number of books, will discuss challenges that Hartford communities face as well as changes she would like to see made.