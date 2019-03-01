Nat Freedberg Featured March 4

Music by the veteran Boston-based rocker Nat Freedberg as well as an interview will be featured on the March 4 edition of the Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon.

Freedberg will discuss his new solo album Better Late Than Never (Rum Bar) and the band he formed with the help of his producer Ducky Carlisle. He also explains the origins of some of the other bands he’s played in including The Upper Crust, The Satanics, The Titanics, The Flies and The Clamdiggers.

Since the early 80’s, Freedberg’s been rocking the clubs in Boston and all of that rock and roll seems to be distilled in this new release.