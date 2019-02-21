JJ Grey Interview, New Max Creek Live CD Featured Feb. 23

The Feb. 23 edition of Greasy Tracks will feature an interview with JJ Grey as well as music spanning his career with his band, Mofro which makes a pair of Connecticut appearances in March.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Grey and Mofro play at Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 2 and then appear March 4 at The Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook where the concert will be filmed for the CPTV series, The Kate. There will be ticket giveaways for the Infinity Hall show.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Grey and his band kicked off a 27-date tour in January and as they have done the previous two years, included Hartford as a tour stop. Primarily playing all-original offerings, Grey and Mofro bring a mix of horn-laden, soulful rock and heartfelt ballads.

Max Creek’s new double-live CD, 45 & Live, will also be featured on the program.

The 13-track collection — featuring a mix of original tracks and a handful of covers — was culled from a handful of performances during the band’s 45th anniversary tour in 2015.

Formed in Connecticut in 1971, Creek plays a pair of dates at The Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on Feb. 22-23 to mark the release. To celebrate their 48th “Creekiversary,” they play a trio of shows starting March 29 at The Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, followed by April 5 at The Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Mass., and April 19 at Infinity Hall in Hartford.

Over the years, WRTC has regularly played Max Creek material and even broadcast a number of appearances the band made at Trinity College. In 2017, following the group’s 46th anniversary, the station aired a four-part, 11-hour special on the band.