Manny Lugao Passes Away

Manny Lagoa, the long-time host of Amplitude at WRTC, passed away on Feb. 19, only two days after his 76th birthday, following a number of years of declining health.

Although it has been nearly two years since he last graced the airwaves at WRTC, Manny — a noted music aficionado — spent 38 years as host of Amplitude and played a key role in making it the premier radio show focused on the Portuguese community in metro Hartford.

His years of dedication as host of Amplitude made him a revered personality in the Portuguese community. The program marks its 47th anniversary this summer.

A memorial service for Manny will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Kane St., Fatima Square in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital under memorial No. 11565108.