New Max Creek Live CD Gets Radio Debut Friday On WRTC

Posted on by

Coinciding with its release on Feb. 22, WRTC is poised to provide the radio debut for Max Creek’s new live double CD, 45 & Live.45Live

Listeners can catch it during the Feb. 22 edition of Questionable Choices which runs 3-6 p.m. where program host “The Chief” will likely intro some live Creek during the “4:20 Shout Out.” Additional tracks will be featured on the Feb. 23 edition of Greasy Tracks which airs 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

The 13-track collection — featuring a mix of original tracks and a handful of covers — was culled from a handful of performances during the band’s 45th anniversary tour in 2015.

Formed in Connecticut in 1971, Creek plays a pair of dates at The Palace Theater in Stafford Springs on Feb. 22-23 to mark the release. To celebrate their 48th “Creekiversary,” they play a trio of shows starting March 29 at The Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, followed by April 5 at The Colonial Theater  in Pittsfield, Mass., and April 19 at Infinity Hall in Hartford.

Over the years, WRTC has regularly played Max Creek material and even broadcast a number of appearances the band made at Trinity College. In 2017, following the group’s 46th anniversary, the station aired a four-part, 11-hour special on the band.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *