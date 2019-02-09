Roger Miller Interviewed Feb. 10

Roger Miller — the singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with Mission of Burma, Birdsongs of the Mesozoic and Alloy Orchestra — will be interviewed on the Feb. 10 edition of Notes From The Underground.

The program airs 6:30-7 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The Boston-based Miller will appear at a pair of events in the metro-Hartford area this month.

On Feb. 14, he hosts “A Night of Surrealist Games” at Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., in Hartford at 7 p.m. The evening will feature drawing and word games that were developed during the heyday of surrealism, including the Exquisite Corpse drawing game, the Dream Game and many varieties of surrealist word games.

Miller will also DJ — providing a surrealistic soundtrack to the evening. For more information, 860-232-1006.

On Feb. 28, Alloy Orchestra, featuring Miller on keyboards, performs at the Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities at the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. It all kicks off at 7 p.m.

Alloy Orchestra will utilize their unusual combination of found percussion, best known as their famous “rack of junk” and state-of-the-art electronics to provide the score for a presentation of the classic 1925 silent film, Phantom of the Opera, starring Lon Cheney.

The group generates beautiful music in a spectacular variety of styles. They can conjure up a French symphony or a simple German bar band of the 1920s. Alloy Orchestra is capable of making an audience think it is being attacked by tigers, contacted by radio signals from Mars or swept up in the Russian Revolution.

The evening begins with a pre-show discussion, “The Good and Evil of Phantom of the Opera,” led by University of Saint Joseph Professor Elizabeth Vozzola, PhD. For more information, 860-231-5555.