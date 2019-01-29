Marking 50 Years of Little Feat

A two-part, four-hour feature on Little Feat will be presented on special editions of Greasy Tracks which will include interviews with all members of the band as well as music from across the group’s career.

The programs will air 3:30-5:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 2 and Feb. 9. Click here to listen live.

The group was formed in 1969 by guitarist Lowell George and bassist Roy Estrada — both fresh from a stint with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention — along with keyboardist Bill Payne and drummer Richie Hayward who had played with George in The Factory several years earlier.

The original line-up released two albums, the eponymous debut in 1971 and Sailin’ Shoes a year later. By 1972, guitarist Paul Barrère was added along with bassist Kenny Gradney who replaced Estrada who had opted to join Capt. Beefheart’s Magic Band. Percussionist Sam Clayton, who had played with Gradney in Delaney & Bonnie’s band, soon joined as the group hit the road to support the Sailin’ Shoes release before heading into the studio to record Dixie Chicken.

Between 1973-79, they would release five studio albums and the in-concert offering, Waiting for Columbus, widely regarded as one of the best live recordings ever.

George passed away in 1979 and Hayward in 2010.

Exclusive interviews with Paye, Barrère, Clayton, Gradney, guitarist Fred Tackett and drummer Gabe Ford will be aired.