Farmertan Interviewed Jan. 27

Waterbury’s Farmertan, featuring featuring WRTC alum Matt Galvin, will be interviewed on the Jan. 27 edition of Notes from the Underground.

The program airs 6:30-7 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The band — now playing as a trio with Galvin on bass and vocals, guitarist/vocalist Paul Daddario and drummer Jim Plouffe — will discuss the recording process for the songs on their just-released new album, Captains of Industry. This is their first effort without longtime guitarist Mike Fitzgerald.

Formed in the early 90s, the band has shared the stage with indie rock luminaries such as Bright Eyes, Archers of Loaf, Mike Watt, the Apples in Stereo and Velvet Crush.

