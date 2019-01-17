Kenn Morr Band Spotlighted

It will be folk rock meets Americana on the Jan. 20 edition of Notes From The Underground which will feature some live tracks recorded specially for WRTC by The Kenn Morr Band.

The program airs 6:30-7 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The band was initially going to play live in the WRTC studios, but due to the predicted storm that was supposed to hit the region on Sunday, they opted to go into the studio on Jan. 17 and record a set a tracks to be aired — a way of being “live” without having to deal with possible weather challenges.

The group — touring to support its fourth release, Along The Way (CD Baby) — appears Jan. 25 at on Southington Arts Center.

Highlighted by its three-part harmonies, the trio is led by multi-instrumentalist Morr (guitar, piano, harmonica, vocals) and includes Tom Hagymasi (violin, mandolin, bouzouki, accordion, dulcimer, vocals) and Pat Ryan (bass, vocals).

Having garnered airplay throughout Europe, the band was lauded in the United Kingdom-based Folk Word: “Among its many vagaries life offers some certainties – they include the flow of memorable melodies and deeply-thought themes that permeate Kenn Morr’s mix of folk rock Americana. The latest album from The Kenn Morr Band, ‘Along The Way’ serves up a selection of laid-back warmth, involving softly embracing songs and pin-sharp observational lyrics.”

Other area appearances by the group include the Starving Artist Café in Lee, Mass., on Jan. 27; the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford on Feb. 7; Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton on Feb. 23; The Redding Community Center in Redding on March 1; Twelve Moons Coffee House in Salisbury on March 2; The Guilford Free Public Library in Guilford on March 13; and Farmington Woods in Avon on March 22.