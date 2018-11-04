Fundraiser Underway

The annual WRTC fundraising marathon is underway and runs through Nov. 17.

As the non-commercial radio station of Trinity College, we offer a diverse schedule of 60-plus programs. Aside from engineering services provided by the college, we’re an all-volunteer organization

The bulk of our financial assistance has traditionally come from our loyal listeners and, more than ever, we rely on their backing to keep us on the air doing what we do best.

We use listener donations to continually improve our ability to bring quality, community-based radio, 24-hours-a-day, 365 days a year, to our listeners.

While some programs will be offering unique premiums for donations (CDs, concert tickets, airtime on WRTC), there will be a newly designed WRTC T-shirt for donations of $25; a WRTC hat for a contribution of $15; and a pledge of $35 gets a hat and shirt.

Donations, tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law, are always accepted, either by check — made out to “Trustees of Trinity College” — and mailed to WRTC Marathon, 300 Summit St., Hartford, CT 06106, or by credit card via the secure Trinity College website by clicking this link ==> Donate to WRTC where card information can be entered in the form and put “For WRTC” in the “Comments” box.

For more information, or to make a pledge, contact the station at 860-297-2450.