Fragile Thunder On Saturday

An interview with guitarists David Gans and Stephen Inglis will be featured on the Nov. 3 edition of Greasy Tracks in a show that will also feature a variety of under-the-radar San Francisco-area bands.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. EDT. Click here to listen live.

While Gans and Inglis have differing backgrounds as musicians, their keen love of the music of the Grateful Dead has proven to not only be a common link, but the key ingredient to the formation of their duo, Fragile Thunder.

Based in Oakland, Calif., Gans, a guitarist who is also an author, syndicated radio host and recording artist, joins Honolulu-based slack key guitarist Inglis for a series of rare, East Coast appearances where they will play some of their favorite Grateful Dead material.

They appear Nov. 13 at Tellus360 in Lancaster, Penn.; Nov. 15 at The Acoustic, in Bridgeport and Nov. 16 at the Bahr Gallery in Oyster Bay, N.Y. Gans will also do a pair of performances with the Barton Hills Choir — an Austin-based elementary school group that has worked Dead material into their repertoire — at The Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 11. There will be tickets given away to The Acoustic show.

The appearance at the Bahr Gallery coincides with an exhibition of Grateful Dead poster art through Dec. 23. The posters featured are from 1966-87 with an emphasis on rare, pre-1971 works.

Inglis appeared on WRTC earlier in the year to discuss his most recent album, Cut The Dead Some Slack (Rhythm & Roots). Gans, who has hosted the syndicated Grateful Dead Hour since 1985 and with co-host Gary Lambert, the weekly Tales From The Golden Road on satellite radio for the past decade. He’s written or co-written five books and released 11 albums, his most recent, Drop The Bone (Perfectible Recordings) came out last year.