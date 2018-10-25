The dB’s Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple interviewed on Notes From The Underground

Ahead of their Nov. 10 appearance at Cafe 9 in New Haven, Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple — front men for indie rock primogenitors The dB’s — will be interviewed on upcoming editions of Notes From The Underground.

The Stamey interview airs on Oct. 28 and Holsapple will be on Nov. 4. The program airs 6:30-7 p.m. each Sunday. Click here to listen live.

Aside from their work with the influential, critically acclaimed dB’s, Stamey and Holsaplpple have released two albums as a duo, Mavericks and Here And Now.

As a producer, Stamey has worked with Whiskeytown, Alejandro Escovedo, Le Tigre, Tift Merritt, Pylon and The Mayflies USA. He’s also performed with Alex Chilton, Yo La Tengo, Freedy Johnston, The Golden Palominos, Mitch Easter and Syd Straw.

His indie label, Car Records, released the legendary debut single “I am the Cosmos” by Chris Bell when the Big Star co-founder went solo.

Stamey’s first book, A Spy in the House of Loud: New York Songs and Stories (The University of Texas Press) was released in April.

Holsapple has often been referred to as the “fifth member” of R.E.M. for his contributions as a guitarist and keyboardist with the band. He has also performed as a member of the Continental Drifters — the “super group” which included members of The Dream Syndicate, The Bangles and The Cowsills) — as well as being a long-time sideman for Hootie & the Blowfish.

Holsapple released two albums in 2018, Game Time and The Death of Rock, the latter a collection of songs recorded with the late, great Alex Chilton who became a teen star with The Box Tops before helping found Big Star, a group that heavily influenced R.E.M.

New Haven-based The Shellye Valauskas Experience opens the show at 9 p.m.