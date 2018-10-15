Spotlight on Perennial

The Oct. 16 edition of Hartford’s Still Doomed featured an interview with and the music of punk band Perennial.

Click here to listen to the archive.

The trio, featuring guitarist Chad Jewett, keyboardist Chelsey Hahn and drummer Wil Mulhern, formed in 2015 when they released an EP, Early Sounds For Night Owls (Howling Frequency).

Hailing from Connecticut and Massachusetts, the group — who put out their debut album, The Symmetry of Autumn Leaves (Howling Frequency), in 2017 — will discuss 1960s garage rock, free jazz, growing up in the fertile musical, political and environmental setting of Western Massachusetts as well as the importance of creating all-ages music scenes.

The band wraps up a short tour with fellow all-ages advocate and DIY luminary Calvin Johnson (Beat Happening, Dub Narcotic Sound System, K Records) Oct. 16 at The Space Ballroom in Hamden. Deer Tick’s Ian O’Neil supports at the show which starts at 7 p.m.