Sun Seeker Featured Oct. 15

Interviews with the band Sun Seeker will be featured on the Oct. 15 edition of The Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

Hailing from Nashville, Tenn., the band features Alex Benick on guitar and vocals, bassist Asher Horton, drummer Ben Parks and keyboardist Rodrigo Avendano. They released their debut EP Biddeford (Third Man Records) in 2017 and recently put out a new single, “Night’s Alright.” Most of the members of the group met in high school and cite The Band and Pavement as prime inspiration.

The Devo Rock Show features new music and classic tracks from all types of rock.