Tom Guerra talks new CD in guitarist spotlight show

Veteran guitarist and songwriter Tom Guerra will be a guest on the Aug. 18 edition of Greasy Tracks where he will discuss his latest release, American Garden.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. and in addition to playing a handful of tracks from the album, Guerra and host Chris Cowles will spotlight some of their favorite guitarists. There will be giveaways of American Garden as well as tickets to Guerra’s Aug. 24 appearance with Mambo Sons at Black-Eyed Sally’s in Hartford.

Click here to listen live.

A trio of tracks on the CD were co-written with Yardbirds’ bassist Kenny Aaronson and were originally supposed to be on what was to be the Yardbirds’ planned on release that was to be recorded and produced by the legendary Jack Douglas last fall. Sadly, it never happened, but the songs are given life on Guerra’s effort where Aaronson was part of the session along with drummer Mike Kosacek from Mambo Sons. Guest appearances were made by guitarist Jon Butcher, keyboardist Morgan Fisher and Garry Segal on harp.

American Garden has been well-received by critics in a number of publications here, here and here.

Since the late 1970s, Guerra has been a popular guitarist on the New England club circuit, playing with a host of leading blues, rock and R&B acts.

He first gained notoriety after being featured in the March 1991 issue of Guitar Player. Over the years, he has recorded or played with Rick Derringer,

The Dirty Bones Blues Band, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, Mark Nomad, The Easton Brothers with Muddy Waters bassist Charles Calmese, Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson of The Allman Brothers Band, Second Son, Guitar Shorty, Adolph Jacobs of The Coasters, Aaronson and The Delrays, for which he received acclaim from Buddy Guy.

He formed Mambo Sons in 1999 and the group released four albums of original music over the next 15 years.

In 2014, Guerra released his first solo album, All of the Above, a collection of 11 original rock tracks. The CD was critically acclaimed and favorably reviewed in numerous music and guitar magazines as well as mainstream media such as The Huffington Post.

The music website The Cutting Edge summed up the effort stating: “A soulful journey back to the basics of rock and roll.”

He also spent a five-year period working for Johnny Winter, penning liner notes as the guitarist released a handful of live recordings via The Bootleg Series and has done extensive studio work since the late 1980’s.

In 2016, he released Trampling Out the Vintage.