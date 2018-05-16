Greyhounds In The Spotlight

Austin-based Greyhounds were featured on the May 19 edition of Greasy Tracks, which included an interview with the band and a number of tracks from its just-released Cheyenne Valley Drive (Nine Mile Records).

Click here to listen to the archive, playlist is here.

The group, featuring keyboardist Anthony Farrell and guitarist Andrew Trube, formed in 1999 and has released a handful of albums, but has spent more time on the road, often playing 200-plus dates a year.

Despite primarily playing as a trio — drummer Ed Miles rounds out the lineup — Greyhounds have a big Memphis-meets-Austin sound: a soulful, bluesy-funk hybrid . . . tight, yet very loose.

They play The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 31; Café Nine in New Haven on June 1; Atwood’s Tavern in Cambridge, Mass., on June 2 and The Parlor Room in Northampton, Mass., on June 3.

Farrell, who cites Booker T. Jones and Art Neville of The Meters as his primary influences, splits vocal duties with Trube who considers B.B. King as his favorite guitarist, but is quick to add “the other Kings” — Albert and Freddie — to the list.

The latest release was produced by the in-demand Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell) at Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis, Tenn., where the group knocked out 13 song in a three-day period. Despite being in the midst of a tour at the time, Farrell and Trube decided that getting into the studio and quickly cutting was the best approach as the band was in form.

Earlier discs included Change of Pace, Heaven on Earth (2015), Accumulator (2014), Spring Training (2011), No Mas (2009) and Liberty (2004), which was recorded in New Orleans with Galactic’s Stanton Moore and Robert Mercurio producing and Ani DiFranco adding vocals on one track.

In 2009, Farrell and Trube joined J.J. Grey & Mofro, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based soulful, swamp rockers and would appear on four studio and one live album before opting to focus solely on Greyhounds at the start of 2016.

When not on the road, Trube has been focusing on studio work with Sam Patlove at Bud’s Recording Services — an old, yet legendary motorcycle shop in Austin converted to a full-service studio — which they opened in late 2017.