Utopia Feature Saturday

The May 5 edition of Greasy Tracks will feature a two-hour special on Todd Rundgren’s Utopia which is currently in the midst of its first proper tour since 1985.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. and will include interviews with members of the band and music from across Utopia’s recording career which ran from 1974-1986. Click here to listen live

In addition to guitarist/vocalist Rundgren, the line-up includes bassist/vocalist Kasim Sulton, drummer/vocalist John “Willie” Wilcox and keyboardist Gil Assayas who was a late recruit when former keyboardist Ralph Schuckett bowed out due to health reasons.

Keyboardist Roger Powell — who was part of 1975-86 line-up which gained the greatest acclaim and was the most prolific in the studio — had retried and was not in the tour plans much to the disappointment of fans and band members who were hopeful of seeing the quartet on stage again.

The group plays May 6 at the Orpheum in Boston and May 7 at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn.

Since opening its tour on April 18, Utopia has been playing two sets — the opening one focused on the progressive rock the band was known for in its early years when extended, 10-plus minute songs were the norm and the second part geared more toward the power pop style the band turned toward in its “second era.”