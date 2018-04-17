Upcoming Trinity Events

Below are some up-coming events that will be held at Trinity.

April 22: Green Fest, sponsored by the Green Campus Club, celebrates Earth Day. Activities and speakers are planned about sustainability. It will be held on the main quad outside the chapel from 2:30-6 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend, participate and celebrate the planet Earth.

April 28: 12th-annual Samba Fest takes place at Trinity. Go here for full story on the fest which runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and features a variety of local, regional and international artists. The fest takes place rain or shine and admission is free.

WRTC coverage starts at noon with Sam Braga, Chris Cowles, Bob Parzych and other staff members who will be interviewing artists, organizers, dignitaries and spectators as well as providing an overview of the proceedings.

The main stage will be located behind 240 New Britain Ave., with parking available around the Koeppel Community Sports Center, on New Britain Avenue, Summit Street and Broad Street.

April 28: 2018 NESCAC Track & Field Championships

Events go from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. on and around the track at the Trinity athletic fields.

See schedule for the list of events and starting times.

May 5: Trinity Film Festival 2018 will be held at Cinestudio, the college’s nationally acclaimed, 1930s-style movie house.

The festival offers talented undergraduates from around the world an opportunity to premiere their short films on the big screen for a wide audience of peers, professionals and local film goers.

May 11-13: 2018 NESCAC Baseball Championship will be played at Trinity and the champion gains an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III championship. Go here for more information.