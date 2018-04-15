Annual Samba Fest April 28

The 12th-annual Samba Fest takes place April 28 on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. The event runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and features a variety of local, regional and international artists. The fest takes place rain or shine and admission is free.

WRTC coverage starts at noon with Sam Braga, Chris Cowles, Bob Parzych and other staff members who will be interviewing artists, organizers, dignitaries and spectators as well as providing an overview of the proceedings. Click here to listen live.

The main stage will be located behind 240 New Britain Ave., with parking available around the Koeppel Community Sports Center, on New Britain Avenue, Summit Street and Broad Street.

Artists include 30-plus musicians directly from Brazil (Adrianna, Gilvan de Oliveira Trio, Meninos de Minas with Mai(accent)ra Baldaia and Guilherme Ventura, Jose (accent) Paulo, Ginga Brasileira, Friendz World Music, Zikina, representatives from the Congado Association Itabira) as well as local groups — Trinity Samba Ensemble, Trinity Steel and Hall High School Choirs.

In addition to musical performances, the event will also include drum building with Trinity alumnus Oludare Bernard ’15, Amazing Face Art, Juggle Joy, and various Trinity campus organizations. Several food trucks, including Samba’s Cuisine, Sweet Pan Brazilian Desserts, and Story and Soil Coffee will also be present the entire day.

“The 12th anniversary celebration of Samba Fest is a virtual panorama of Brazilian and world music and culture,” says Eric Galm, the creator and producer of the event. “There will be everything from the refined strains of contemporary jazz-influenced melodies and harmonies, the hard edge of grit and perseverance from working class communities and exciting dance workshops.”

Galm, an associate professor of music and ethnomusicology at Trinity, where he directs the Samba Ensemble and is the coordinator for the music track of the Trinity in Trinidad Global Learning Site.

“The optimistic musical carnival-like atmosphere,” says Galm, “is a great way to sample the flavor and feeling of Brazil.”

For directions and additional information, click here. For general information, contact the Austin Arts Center Box Office at 860-297-2199. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 1-6:30 p.m.