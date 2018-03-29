Nathan East Interviewed April 6

Acclaimed bassist Nathan East will be interviewed on the April 6 edition of Java Jazz.

The program airs 6-9 a.m. and East as the spotlight artist, is slated to be on the air at 8 a.m. Click here to listen live.

Before helping to found the smooth jazz quartet Fourplay in 1991, East was an in-demand studio player who worked with the likes of Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie, Lee Ritenour, Barry White, Al Jarreau, Kenny Loggins, Hubert Laws and Joe Sample.

He’s best known for being one of Clapton’s go-to bassists for studio work — East first recorded with Clapton in 1984 when he and Donald “Duck” Dunn were the bassists on Behind The Sun – and remains a key part of Clapton’s road band.

Fourplay — primarily featuring East along with guitarist Ritenour, drummer Harvey Mason and keyboardist Bob James — has released more than a dozen albums with the guitar chair filled by Larry Carlton for the bulk of its output and later Chuck Loeb until Loeb’s passing in 2017 at 61. Out of respect to Loeb, Fourplay is not planning on playing until 2019.

East released his debut solo album, East, in 2014 and followed with The New Cool in 2015 and Reverence in 2017 with Clapton, Collins and members of Earth, Wind & Fire guesting. Reverence debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums and Contemporary Jazz charts.