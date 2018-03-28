The 13th-annual Trinity College International Hip-Hop Festival runs April 6-8 on the Trinity campus in Hartford, Conn.

There will be music, films, panel discussions and live graffiti. The event — themed “Censorship, Free Speech and Protest” — is family friendly and free to the general public.

Performers represent a wide range of countries including, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, China, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and South Africa. Headlining the April 7 evening lineup is Noname and Taylor Bennett.

WRTC-FM will be broadcasting from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on April 7. Click here to listen live.

On April 6, the dance exhibition “‘Trinity ‘Til Infinity Battle Zone” — featuring Phil Wizard, Lokito and Hartford’s Studio 860 and DJ Stealthh — runs 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

There will be a special presentation on the morning of April 7 by Stretch Armstrong and Prime Minister Pete Nice of the legendary hip-hop group 3rd Bass.