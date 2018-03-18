Dixie Dregs Spotlighted

There will be a double serving of Dixie Dregs music this week on WRTC as hosts Boris and Devo interviewed the original line-up of the band ahead of its March 14 appearance at the Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the “Dawn of the Dregs” tour.

The interviews will be featured over two parts beginning with The Devo Rock Show on March 19 followed by The Boris Rock Show on March 21. Each program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

Included will be music from across the band’s 40-plus year career and interesting insight from the group’s members as well as what prompted them to reunite for a tour which has been enthusiastically welcomed.

While the group can trace its roots to 1970 when guitarist Steve Morse and bassist Andy West were part of True Grit in Augusta, Ga., which by 1973 had morphed into Rock Ensemble II in Miami with violinist Alan Sloan part of the lineup. Later that year, they became Dixie Dregs.

In 1976 they signed with Capricorn Records and with drummer Rod Morgenstein and keyboardist Steve Davidowski on board, recorded their debut, Free Fall, which came out in 1977.

As an instrumental country rock band which flirted with jazz fusion — but not to the extent of contemporaries Mahavishnu Orchestra — they stood out from the other bands in the Capricorn stable such as The Allman Brothers, The Outlaws and The Marshall Tucker Band. During the late 1970s and early 80s they released several albums of instrumental rock music with different players including, T. Lavitz (keyboards), Jerry Goodwin (violin), Dave LaRue (bass) and Mark Parrish (keyboards).

The group broke-up in 1982 after releasing their sixth album, Industry Standard, but have reunited a handful of times in the ensuing years with varying lineups for recording projects and tours.

The current lineup includes all of the members from their debut album and will be on the road through the end of April when Morse rejoins Deep Purple; Morgenstein will be back with one of his bands which include Jazz Is Dead, Winger and Jelly Jam; Alan Sloan, an anesthesiologist, returns to his medical practice; Steve Davidowski goes back to his D-Jazz Band; and West to one of his solo projects.