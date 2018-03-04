Amy Rigby Featured March 5

Singer/songwriter Amy Rigby will be interviewed on a special edition of The Devo Rock Show on March 5 ahead of her March 8 appearance at by Café Nine in New Haven as she supports her just-released The Old Guys (Southern Domestic Recordings).

The program, which will feature a number of tracks from her new album, airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

Rigby’s latest release – her seventh solo effort – was produced by her husband Wreckless Eric. It features a variety of songs that reference some of her experiences listening to and playing music through a 40-plus year career which includes the bands The Last Roundup and The Shams in the 1980s and 90s and her emergence as a solo artist marked by her critically acclaimed album Diary Of A Mod Housewife (Koch Records) in 1996.

For the last 20 years she’s released a handful of albums on various labels including Matador and Stiff and toured the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe.