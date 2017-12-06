Another Dubious Xmas Show – The 46th

The 46th Annual On-Again/Off-Again Bob Parzych Christmas Show starring Chet McPhee, co-starring The Sparkemon & The Boyz airs on Dec. 11, with the jocoseness hopefully not getting too out of control as the FCC will not have to step in.

The program runs 3-6 p.m. Click here to listen to the promo if you so dare and click here to listen live.

Pridefully not deviating from material heard — and in some cases seen — on past editions, the program is a veritable cornucopia of Yuletide festiveness with no shortage of tomfoolery.