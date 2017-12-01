Empty Pockets featured Dec. 4

New music and some old favorites by The Empty Pockets along with an interview with members of the band will be featured on the Dec. 4 edition of The Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

Guitarist Josh Solomon, keyboardist Erika Brett, bassist Nate Bellon and drummer Danny Rosenthal bring their indie rock, Americana and soulful sound to Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 7 in what marks only their second Connecticut show after a Nov. 30 appearance at StageOne in Fairfield. Music from their new holiday release, Snow Day, will be featured on the program as well as tracks from their latest release, Voices (MT Pockets), which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Folk/Americana charts.

The band, which hails from Chicago, got their start when they assembled to play the music of Buddy Holly in the stage production of The Buddy Holly Story. Along the way, Solomon and Brett fell in love and got married. As a national touring act, they have supported artists such as Kenny Loggins, Al Stewart and Richie Furay.

The band has a wide variety of influences and draws from numerous genres of music and each member is adept at singing.